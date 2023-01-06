Abuja Socialite, Xandie, Marks 30th Birthday With All White Party (Photos)

Celebration As Xandie Marks 30th Birthday With All White Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8diL3EYwqZw

A multi-talented Abuja big girl, Jennifer Chidubem Nwokike Alexandra aka Xandie has marked her 30th birthday amidst pomp and pageantry with heavy attendance of high profile individuals from entertainment, business and political sectors.

She marked her special day with all-white party which took place at Calm Down Tavern and Lounge, Suncity Estate Abuja where guests had a field day to dance it out, with the celebrant in her high spirit.

There was so much to eat and drink while music and comedy rocked the floor as As Popular event host and compere MC Kaycee cracked the ribs of guests with exciting jokes and moderations.

One by one her friends and well wishers at the event took time to say glowing words about the celebrant and how she exhibits uncommon good heart, humility and and never-say-die spirit in anything she puts her mind to doing.

The celebrant in her full hot and spicy white attire who could not hold her joy expressed gratitude to her guests for coming to celebrate her on her 30th birthday.

She is into array of businesses including car dealing, ICT consultancy, real estate management and more. She also plays table tennis as hobby at her free time.

Her friends know her to be free spirited, easygoing, energetic, jovial and lover of sports. She works with one of the biggest ICT companies in Nigeria.

Xandie as she is popularly called has major interest in the entertainment Industry, due to her multi personality but could not pursue the dream further.

She says at 30, she has become more fierce and adventurous, and ready to awaken that dream and explore.

https://www.abujapress.com/2023/01/celebration-as-xandie-marks-30th.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related