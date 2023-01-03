Actor Yomi Gold’s Second Marriage Crashes Less Than A Year After Their Wedding

Nollywood actor Yomi Gold’s second marriage has crashed less than one year after the wedding, IGBERETV reports.

The actor announced separation from his wife, Meenah, via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Yomi was married to Victoria Ige and they share two children. However, their marriage crashed and he married Amina, aka Meenah, in Jan. 2022. They welcomed their child in April 2022.

While announcing the end of his marriage today, Jan. 3, Yomi said Meenah is a good person and should not be blamed for their failed marriage.

He wrote,

“Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways..I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone.

”When love dies in a relationship. No one should force it ..” I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

“Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

” I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again..”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm9BUJjuvp5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

