Actress Empress Njamah’s Ex-Fiance Leaks Her Nude Videos On WhatsApp, Fans Blast Him

‘This is insane’: Netizens knock Empress Njamah’s ex-fiance over leaked nude video

George Wade, the estranged fiance of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has come under fire on social media for allegedly sharing the nude video of the actress.

According to reports, Wade created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of the actress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.

Recall that the duo had separated in 2022 with Njamah accusing her ‘ex-fiance’ of physically assaulting her, in a Livestream via her business Instagram.

The video has since not sat well with Nigerians on social media with many calling out Wade for what they described as an insane and evil move.

@Fswglory wrote: This man created a WhatsApp group, added over 100 people plus bloggers and started sharing Empress Njamah’s nudes and he plans to continue everyday.

This isn’t normal

This is insane

This is wickedness

No matter what transpired between them, this is insane

@Nck_Obi: Empress needs to involve the police. Lock up that mf. You got jilted and the first thing that popped up in your tiny brains is to create a WhatsApp group and leak nudes? What kind of pea-brained men are these bikonu??

@Toniatuslim: Where Empress Njamah see this mad man in the first place? Mad men roaming the streets y’all be safe out there.

@Bullsies: On Empress Njamah’s so-called leaked nudes all I have to say to her is Ntoor ! The guy should be jailed maximum term.

Old things who ought to be almost grandparents are busy taking nudes & storing them for what reason exactly?

After all, Tiwa is proud of hers. F00lish things.

@Ebyfyn: God abeg deliver us from wicked partners, Empress Njamah ex is so evil…



