Actress Uche Ogbodo Encourages Single Mums As She Celebrates Her Traditional Wedding

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her Instagram page to encourage single mums as she celebrates her traditional wedding to Bobby Marris, which took place in her village in Enugu on January 5, IGBERETV reports.

Sharing photos from their wedding, Uche wrote;

”PAID IN FULL,

Morning Motivation for my Single Mother gang who have given up hope ……. Gods Time is the Best , the right person is out there, he will find you when you ain’t even searching. Just be yourself, work hard on yourself and leave your heart Open , Forgive who hurt you and believe you will be ok. ”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnG7UZdMBqA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related