Adamawa State CoS Counters State SGS, Grants Buhari And APC Use Of Venue

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Adamawa State CoS counters Adamawa State Governor’s SGS, grants Buhari and APC permission to use Venue for Rally.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: