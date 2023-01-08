Adams Oshiomhole Attends Auchi Day Celebration (Pictures)

Sights And Sounds As Adams Oshiomhole Attends Auchi Day Celebration (Photos&Videos)

Auchi: The sacred Auchi Kingdom celebrated its 26th annual Auchi Day with the theme “Islam Our Way Of Life” in all its grandeur and glamour.

His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu H. Momoh, the Ikelebe 111 the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, presided over the occasion, which took place on the palace grounds of the Auchi sacred Kingdom in Edo State.

The Auchi day celebration brings together all Auchi sons and daughters, residents, neighbours, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the rich culture of the Auchi Sacred Kingdom. The event includes dance, music, food, sporting activities, and hunting games.

The event featured a variety of vibrant cultural displays from the participating bands.

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the state’s deputy governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, the state’s deputy chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe, the deputy candidate for governor in Edo State’s most recent gubernatorial elections, Hon. Gani Audu, Hon. Seid Oshiomhole, Osikela Omo-Ikirodah, and other Auchi Kingdom stakeholders were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Participants in the historic event greeted Adams Oshiomhole at the palace with great fanfare, as is common practice.

We also saw a young lad driving into the venue in a locally manufactured Ferrari or would I say a Lamborghini, it was truly an event that would go down in history as highly loaded, take a look at how the event went down.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Auchi.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/sights-and-sounds-as-adams-oshiomhole-attends-auchi-day-celebration-photosvideos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related