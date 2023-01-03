Adams Oshiomhole Attends Auchi Diocesan Priest’s End Of Year Party (Pictures)

Beautiful Pictures As Adams Oshiomhole Attends Auchi Diocesan Priest/Religious End Of Year Party

Nothing in or of this world compares to the pure joy of being in God’s presence.

It was all smiles yesterday as the former Governor of Edo State , Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole attended the Auchi Diocesan Priest/Religious end of year party at St Philips Catholic Church, Jattu-Uzairue.

The event was held to celebrate the blessings of God in the lives of the Priest(s), Rev Sisters, and parishioners in the year 2022. It was a glorifying experience as the ambience was filled with beautiful and grateful faces.

Adams Oshiomhole, the special guest of honour, was accompanied to the event by friends and political associates, and when he arrived at St Philips Catholic Church, the entire atmosphere was electrified.

There were many wonderful displays at the event, including an all-women cultural musical band that wowed the audience, much to everyone’s delight

In his remarks, Adams Oshiomhole thanked the priests, Rev sisters, and all of the organisers for their efforts in promoting the Catholic Church through various noble initiatives and activities.

The most holy and important practice in the spiritual life is the presence of God – that is, taking great pleasure in the fact that God is with you at all times.

Take a look at these stunning photos and videos from the event.



Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/beautiful-pictures-as-adams-oshiomhole-attends-auchi-diocesan-priest-religious-end-of-year-party/

