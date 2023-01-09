ADC Candidate, Ikhayere Uses Obi’s Pictures To Solicit Votes In Abuja

Juliet Ikhayere, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate in Abuja, has shared pictures of her together with Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), to solicit votes.

The ADC candidate who is running for the AMAC and Bwari federal constituencies shared the pictures on her official Twitter handle on Monday.

She called on her supporters who intend to mount billboards in support to use the pictures she shared alongside the LP candidate.

“If God lays in your kind heart to mount billboards on my behalf in the AMAC and Bwari Area Council, please here are pictures. No help is small. Tell 10 to tell 10 people to vote me. I simply need an average of 200 votes in 1500 polling units and I will win on a landslide,” Ikhayere wrote.

She had previously declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Obi is one of the leading candidates for the coming presidential election alongside Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Anambra governor enjoys huge popularity on social media courtesy of a massive support base known as the ‘Obidients’.

The 2023 elections are less than eight weeks away. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 25, 2023.

The governorship and state house of assembly polls will take place on March 11, 2023.



https://www.thecable.ng/extra-adc-candidate-uses-obis-pictures-to-solicit-votes-in-abuja/amp

