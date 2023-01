The moment, Aare Afe Babalola stood up and applauded @PeterObi after his rousing speech this afternoon at the University auditorium. He surely liked what he heard from him. “I am happy that the students are here to listen to him” Babalola said.

At the town hall meeting, Aare Afe Babalola also confered Peter Obi a title… “Omowale” of Ekiti.

Source:

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialPOMA/status/1611006205740163072?t=YFdQEyUXbeMWk93IzlTuJw&s=19

