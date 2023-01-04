Afegbua Is A Nonentity In APC, Desperately Seeking My Attention – Bwala

[/i]Dr. [i]Daniel Bwala, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council on Tuesday insisted that he is not on the same level as Prince Kassim Afegbua, former Commissioner for Information in Edo state.

Reacting to Afegbua’s statement in which he described him as quack spokesperson and uncultured Rottweiler, Bwala said Afegbua desperately wants his attention but he won’t yield the floor to him.

“I will not bother to read it what he wrote because he is a nonentity in that camp and hence will no deserve my attention”.

“When they consider him worthy enough to be a spokesperson then I will engage with him. He desperately wants my attention but sorry, I am busy at the moment” Bwala said.

https://independent.ng/ill-only-engage-afegbua-if-apc-appoints-him-as-presidential-campaign-spokesperson-bwala/

