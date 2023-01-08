The chairman of Daar Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been arrested in London. The arrest, according to news sources took place immediately Dokpesi landed at the Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

Gistmaster gathered UK police effected Dokpesi arrest as soon as the Lufthansa Airline he boarded from Germany landed on the UK soil. Dokpesi is a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a well known socialite and philanthropist.

No official information on the reasons for the arrest of Chief Dokpesi the owner of AIT and Raypower radio station has been offered yet but it may not be unconnected to issues of money laundering that many politicians have been questioned, arrested or even jailed in the past. Former governors in Nigeria, including Chief James Ibori of Delta State and Chief DSP Alamesieye-siegha of Bayelsa state were once arrested in London.

[Tag Dokpesi, London Police, Heathrow Airport, Lufthansa Air]

