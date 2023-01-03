Akpororo, Asu Ekiye, Others Light Up Abuja At ‘A Night With The King’ Concert (Pics)

Akpororo, Koboko Master, Others Light Up Kubwa As Residents Troop Out For A Night With The King Concert With MC Godpikin

Popular Abuja-based entertainers have thrilled the residents of Kubwa, a suburb in the nation’s capital at the just concluded Night With the King, which was organised by MC Godpikin, a veteran Compere and Stand Up comedian

The event which activated Abuja residents in the full mood for Christmas had as the theme, “JAM CONCERT”

The event took place at Christ the King Catholic Church Kubwa opposite Berger camp.

A Night With the King With MC Godpikin featured performances from Akpororo, Asu Ekiye, Emma Onyx, Koboko Master, Owei Abutu, Sam & Song, MC Miti and Ghana Must Go.

Others include, Dr. Ayuba, Promise Paul, Paschal de Soloist, Asawana, MC Bob, Job Legend and others.

The event was full of fun and excitement as guests had a good time at the thrilling concert.

The newest couple among the guests won two nights reservation in Beckket Suits No.1 Maman Ali avenue Dawaki.

Similarly, the oldest couple who have been married for 34 years also got two nights reservation in the same hotel.

