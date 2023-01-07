Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Convicted

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Bassey Eno, has been convicted by a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja. Naija News learned that the warrant of arrest for Eno was issued to the Nigeria Police Force by Chief magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna on December 23, 2022.

The PDP governorship candidate is said to be facing charges of “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property” filed by one Edet Godwin Etim in the suit marked CR/94/2022.

A source confirmed to TheCable that the criminal proceedings have been concluded and Eno was convicted by the magistrate court.

“The warrant of arrest is based on criminal proceedings conviction conducted by the chief magistrate court, Wuse, Abuja, and directed that the defendant be arrested and brought to court for sentencing having continuously refused to surrender himself to court,” the source said.

Recall that Eno, who is the preferred candidate of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State won the party’s governorship primary held in May 2022.

The businessman secured 993 votes, while a total of 1,018 delegates participated in the election.

He defeated a member of the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke, who got two votes; and Senator Bassey Albert, who polled one vote.

https://www.thecable.ng/court-convicts-akwa-ibom-pdp-governorship-candidate-over-cheating-orders-arrest/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related