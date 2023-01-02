Al-Nassr Fans Chants Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Match) (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOw2Xy9cAgw

Al-Nassr fans were heard chanting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name and his trademark, “Siiiu,” during the 7th minute of their match against Al-Khaleej on Saturday evening.

A few days ago, Ronaldo made a big move to the Saudi Arabian side, making him the highest salary earner in the world.

Portuguese flags were also visible in the crowd at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Al Nassr won the match thanks to a fifth-minute goal by Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar, the result keeping the team one point clear of the top of the table.

