Alexreports, Crown, Opoku, Others Make List Of 100 Young Exceptional Africans (Pix)

AlexReports, Amos Crown, Kwame Opoku, John Ebokpo, Aya Chebbi Others Make List Of ‘100 Young Exceptional Africans 2022’

The New Africa Magazine is a leading global publication firm based in Germany has just released the 2022 list of 100 Young Exceptional Africans.

Among the prominent personalities who made the New Africa Magazine list of 100 Young Exceptional Africans include, Oliva Nalwadda – Founder of UZIMA ARI UGANDA, Abuja-based PR practitioner and CEO of Amity Global Network, Mr. Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, Mark Gachagua – Kenya, Comedian and Host of the Vintage, Peter Ogbodu (Ghana must go), Crown Amos, Sitawa Wafulu – Mental Health Activist Kenya, Samah Al-gadi -Sudan, Hon Bello Buhari Ibrahim CEO; Carbon Credit, Australia and others.

Those featured in the list are individuals from diverse sectors including; Governance/Leadership, Entertainment, Human rights/Advocacy, Education, and Business, says the Convener/ Consultant of the magazine, H. E. Amb. Dr. Eno Praise.

“Let us salute and celebrate their achievements and raise a glass to the 100 Young Exceptional Africans who made this list, let us work to showcase Africa and her capacity to the world.

“We are Africans and we must look out for Africa and Africans!” he said in a statement.

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1435686/alexreports-amos-crown-kwame-opoku-john-ebokpo-aya-chebbi-others-make-list-100-young-exceptional-africans-2022/#forward

