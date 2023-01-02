Alexx Ekubo Made Me Issue Public Apology And I Fell For It – Fancy Acholonu

Nigerian-born American model, Fancy Acholonu has insinuated that she was manipulated into issuing a public apology to his ex-fiancé and actor, Alexx Ekubo, months after she called off their engagement, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Acholonu made an apology for hurting her ex-fiancé, Alexx Ekubo and his family. The actor also took to the comment section to appreciate her for the public apology.

Acholonu was dragged over the apology which was trailed by controversy. Following this, Acholonu has now claimed she was coerced into issuing the public apology.

In her first Instagram post of the year, Acholonu said she is now free and no longer under anyone’s control. She wrote;

“Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm6WQDfuY8b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a chats with her followers shortly after she made the post, Acholonu revealed that she never wanted her private life in public space. She added that she was manipulated into issuing the apology and she fell for it.

The model who also said her eyes are now open, further disclosed that people are “attacking’ her without knowing why she called off their engagement.

Alexx has unfollowed Fancy on Instagram, since the apology post went viral.

See the chats below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1435576/alexx-ekubo-made-issue-public-apology-fell-fancy-acholonu/

