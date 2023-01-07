All He Could Do Was Boast That He Saved Money – Tinubu Fires Obi

“…You will have to be labouring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State.

* it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, road and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.” -Tinubu said.

49 days to the 2023 election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi, calling the former ‘Mr. Privatize’ and the latter ‘Mr. Stingy’.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that addressing the Ondo state rally at Democracy Park, Akure, the state capital, the APC candidate urged the people of the state to live up to that billing by voting APC all the way in the upcoming election.

The rally was attended among others by Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore who represented National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“On February 25, I know you will be a champion of progressive politics again. That date represents for the nation and for each and every one of us an appointment with destiny.

“We not only must make that appointment, we must emerge from the appointment fully dedicated to creating a more prosperous, safer, tolerant and dynamic society. But these things do not come by accident. These things are but some of the fruits that only progressive and democratic good governance can harvest. “And that progressive governance can only be brought to you by someone who has governed in a progressive manner before,” Tinubu said.

Taking a swipe at Atiku, Tinubu said the PDP candidate could not do it.

“He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation. Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

On the Labour Party candidate, Tinubu said Obi had a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was governor of Anambra State.

“All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, road and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money. And he claims to be the party of labour.

“You will have to be labouring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State.

