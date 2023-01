Allen Weisselberg, the Chief financial adviser to President Donald Trump has been sentenced to 5 months in Jail. He is expected to report at Rikers Island in New York for his jail term.

Weisselberg jail term is because of his age long involvement in tax fraud. He was sentenced after testifying against the Donald Trump organization. He pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and is expected to pay back $2 million for tax invasion,interests and penalties

[Tag US Tax, Tax, Donald Trump]

