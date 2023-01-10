An employer can sue an employee or former employee in Nigeria.

Instituting an action in court is not special or divine rights of employees or former employees.

The employer can sue an employee or former employee for the same rights and reasons an employee or former employee can sue an employer.

Sidmach Technologies Nigeria Limited vs. Onuorah Chinwe, is an example of a case where the employer sued a former employee, Onurah Chinwe

In the case, it showed that

1. an employer can sue a former employee. where the former employer acts contrary to the provision of the contract of employment.

2. where a former employee fragrantly acted outside the ambit of her right under the law.

3. an employer can sue to ask the court to affirm the actions i.e voluntary resignation of a former employee.

4. an employer can sue a former employee to stop a former employee from parading herself as a staff or employee.

5. an employer can sue to recover properties if the former employee keeps holding on to the employer’s properties. i.e Car, Laptop, Identity Card, Company issued Mobile Phone etc

6. an employer can sue where a former employee is asking for more than what such former employee is entitled to as disengagement entitlements, or engaging in acts that would cause harm to the employer in making her demands. etc

7. an employer can sue former employees for harms caused or debts owned the employer or for acts or actions of the former employee upon resignation that would cause harm to the employer.

Infact in that case, the court granted all the employer’s prayers and awarded costs and damages against the employee.

Happy New Year and have great week.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related