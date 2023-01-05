“An Igbo Presidency Will Be A Pipe Dream” – Singer Brymo On Adichie’s Chieftaincy

Chimamanda Adichie was recently made a chief in her home town Abba, Anambra state after rejecting a National Award few months ago.

https://www.nairaland.com/7510340/chimamanda-adichie-first-female-chief#119723090

Singer Brymo’s reaction:

if Adichie is truly pro Biafran , which was the conversation that led there … and refused truly national honors.. and recently took traditional title when PO is running for president of Nigeria.. e reach to worry nah!!..

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1610761089041502230?t=tJNZyI_Oi7KpmW_h3_LfCw&s=19

Well.. no other tribe seems to have a new country yet… as long as there talks by prominent people from igboland about Biafra an Igbo presidency will be a pipe-dream

https://twitter.com/BrymOlawale/status/1610763060263718942?t=IX3i_75XQrDwtL6OvoTNnQ&s=19

https://twitter.com/PulseNigeria247/status/1610963711216455680?t=9rVBEL8zW8djqvhjgXXAmQ&s=19

