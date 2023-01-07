Anambra: Aguata Local Government Area Holds The First Ever 21-km Marathon Race (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqIbnKVeKi0

Anambra: Aguata Local Government Area holds the first ever 21-km marathon race.

Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State held its maiden edition of the Aguata 21-km marathon race on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

The 21-km marathon race, which took place in Ekwulobia, the commercial hub of Aguata, was initiated by the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr Ofobuike described the marathon race as a dream come true.

The Council Chairman thanked partners, participants, and dignitaries who made the event a success.

In his words: “I dreamt of a Yuletide season in Aguata where we could prove certain things to the world:



