Angry Fans Boo Burna Boy After Singer Kept Them Waiting For Hours (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c80JUa0_dcQ

It’s the same old story, different occasion for Burna Boy’s fans in Nigeria who attended his Lagos Loves Damini concert on January 1, 2023.

In similar fashion to his 2018 concert in Lagos where Burna pulled a no show, the Grammy award winner has yet again left his fans stranded at the Eko Energy city in 2023.

Burna Boy had on Monday evening tweeted about the show saying: Tonight #lagoslovesdamini

However, tweets of the singer’s absence at his concert began to make the rounds past midnight as exasperated ‘Outsiders’ share videos from the fully packed venue with no music performance bar the DJ’s effort to get the crowd going.

At about 3am Tuesday morning, Burna Boy mounted the stage to address his fans saying his absence is hinged on quite a few logistical issues which includes poor sound and organizing.

Watch video here: https://burbles.ng/2023/01/02/lld-concert-irate-fans-boo-burna-boy-off-stage-after-singer-kept-them-waiting-for-6hours-video/

