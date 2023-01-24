APC Leadership Moves To Sack Enugu Chairman Over ‘Scanty Presidential Rally’

APC Leadership Moves To Sack Enugu State Chairman Over ‘Scanty Presidential Rally’ For Tinubu

Among the “many offences” of the chairman was the massive boycott of the party’s presidential rally in Enugu State by the state’s party bigwigs, which made Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate, to have a poor outing.

The last may not have been heard about the crisis rocking the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, as the national leadership is presently plotting to sack the embattled state party chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Among the “many offences” of the chairman was the massive boycott of the party’s presidential rally in Enugu State by the state’s party bigwigs, which made Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate, to have a poor outing.

It was gathered that Agballah had now embarked on a desperate move to save his job over allegations of corruption and the boycott of the rally.

Reliable party sources said that the national leadership of the APC and the APC Presidential Campaign Council might have finally made up their minds to sack the embattled party chairman to save what remained of the party’s hope of securing 25 per cent of votes in Enugu in the February 25 presidential election.

The decision by the party followed a recent massive protest at the national headquarters of the APC by aggrieved members of the party in Enugu under the auspices of the Concerned Enugu APC members at the party’s national headquarters accusing Ugochukwu Agballah and the Enugu APC governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji of “impunity, gross misconducts, divisiveness, maladministration and embezzlement of party funds to tune of over N1.3billion.”

The protesters demanded Agballah’s removal and restitution of said N1.3bn and additional funds said to be running into hundreds of millions of naira donated by a South East governor of the APC extraction for the hosting of the presidential rally in Enugu by Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“The party is also peeved by the boycott of presidential rally of the party at Okpara Square, Enugu, by the leaders of the party in the state such as former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former governor of the Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odoh; Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu; Member of the Police Service Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, among a host of other major stakeholders of the party in the State,” a source said.

However, party sources said that Agballah was lobbying the South East party stakeholders in the region to help weather the storm.

Confirming the development, the pioneer deputy chairman of APC and chairman of Enugu Mainstream APC, Adolphus Ude, said the party should have saved itself from the “embarrassment of the flopped presidential rally organised by Agballah by postponing the rally, just as they did in Taraba.”

https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/24/apc-leadership-moves-sack-enugu-state-chairman-over-scanty-presidential-rally-tinubu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related