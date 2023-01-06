APC To Hold Ondo State Presidential Rally Tomorrow

Tinubu will be in Ondo State tomorrow for APC presidential campaign rally.

Source: https://twitter.com/ondoapc/status/1611383640491167745?s=46&t=45rybI3fNpxV_7hbLNu1vw

