Appeal Court Strikes Out Judgment On APC In Rivers

Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, has struck out judgment of the Federal High Court that nullified the candidacy of 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Rivers State vying for state House of Assembly.

The lead Justice, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, in his judgment ruled that no party has the right to challenge the activities of other parties, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have the locus standi to challenge the primary election of the APC.

Adegbehingbe also ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit. He stated that the court’s decision, which disqualified candidates of the APC was a nullity.

Recall that Justice Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on November 11, 2022 nullified the candidacy of 16 APC candidates in the suit filed by the PDP, seeking nullification of the candidates on the ground that their primaries were conducted without the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among other things.

https://guardian.ng/news/acourt-strikes-out-judgment-on-apc-in-rivers/

