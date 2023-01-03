Asake Hits The Club With Burna Boy’s Ex, Stefflon Don

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake and British rapper, Stefflon Don have sparked dating speculations after being spotted together.
The two music stars stormed night club to have a good time and they were captured on camera.
Stefflon Don used to be in a relationship with Burna Boy, so seeing her with his friend, Asake got people talking.
They were calmly vibing to the music being played in a club which is alleged to be located in Accra, Ghana.
In reaction, nomftime wrote; So make then no link up again.
officiaso; U break my heart I date ur brother.
marliansworld wrote; stefflondon na street na.
temimine_tm; Nothing is bad in someone else knacking Ex.
agbolarhan; Trap! Make this guy get sense abeg hmmm !