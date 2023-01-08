Asisat Oshoala Scores And Provides An Assist As Barcelone Beat Sevilla 4-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCqOLMIQdP0

Highlights.

Asisat Oshoala scored and provided an assist as Barcelona Femeni beat Toni Payne’s Sevilla 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium yesterday.

Barcelona mounted pressure on Sevilla from the blast of the whistle and Fridolina Rolfo’s shot hit the Sevilla post in the 9th minute.

Claudia Pina slipped a pass through to Oshoala and she skilfully held off the defender and fired a shot into the goal for her 4th goal in 3 games.

Oshoala repaid the favour in the 34th minute when she ran down the right and cut the ball back for Claudia Pina to slot it into the goal (2-0).

Oshoala had 2 chances to score before the second goal. The first was saved by the keeper and the second hit the post.

Oshoala again almost provided another assist in the 36th minute, with a beautifully weighted ball into the area, but Patri’s header went just wide.

Claudia Pina raced down the right and squared the ball for Oshoala in the 45th minute, but it was a bit too far for Oshoala to reach. This led to a goalmouth scramble and in the midst of the confusion, Oshoala and Mariona pushed the ball into the defender’s arm. The referee blew for a penalty to Barca, but Claudia Pina’s penalty hit the post just before half time.

Barcelona began the second half the same way they started the first, with lots of pressure and Mariona Caldentay’s shot went just wide of the post in the 51st minute.

Barcelona brought on Salma Paralleluo, Aitana and Marta Torrejon in the 64th minute (can you imagine such talent on the bench) and they made a huge impact.

Paralluelo scored from a one time shot in the 70th minute and then scored a second after a beautiful exchange of passes with Aitana in the 84th minute.

Antoinette “Toni” Oyedupe Payne played the entire 90 minutes for Sevilla.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related