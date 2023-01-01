By Ishola Oludare

Assassins on Sunday murdered Kehinde Fatinoye, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Fatinoye was killed alongside his wife, who was until the incident a Principal Confidential Secretary at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB.

DAILY POST gathered that the unknown persons had stormed the Ibara GRA residence of the couple at a time they just returned from the New Year crossover service.

A source told our correspondent that the couple were killed and set ablaze by their assailants inside their house.

Also, the couple’s son and domestic staff were reportedly taken away by the assassins.

Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying: “It is true the incident happened. Investigation has commenced. Somebody has been arrested in connection with the incident. The man and his wife were killed and we are yet to find their child who was taken away.”

He further confirmed: “The incident happened after 12 in the morning. This is a clear case of assassination and we are not leaving any stone unturned to unravel those behind the killings.”



https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/01/assassins-set-cbn-staff-wife-ablaze-in-ogun-kidnap-son-maid/

