ATBU Vice-Chancellor’s Social Media Handles Hacked

ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY, BAUCHI

OFFICE OF THE VICE-CHANCELLOR

DIRECTORATE OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

7th January, 2023

RE: HACKING OF THE ATBU VICE-CHANCELLOR’S SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

The attention of the University Management is once again drawn despite the earlier issued disclaimer notice that, some people continue to fall into the trap of scammers in the name of transacting business with ATBU, through the hacked social media handles of the Vice-Chancellor.

The General Public is hereby once again reminded that the Facebook account and other social media handles of Prof. Muhammad A. AbdulAzeez, Vice-Chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi have been hacked by some individuals for their selfish purposes.

We therefore wish to reiterate to the general public to disregard any request(s) to offer contract, Job employment or seek any kind of assistance or to offer help to any individual(s) or company by the account of the Vice-Chancellor, ATBU, Bauchi.

The general public is to once again note that anybody that transact any business in the name of the said accounts does that at his or her own risk.

Signed

*KABIRU GARBA AMINU*

HEAD, DIRECTORATE OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

ATBU, BAUCHI



https://m.facebook.com/100001497857961/posts/pfbid02c3NT4PbSc42M7FisyA7a4aMwXzuwmTt5CxMJUM6otdrpea3i4zcxSLAJWCQ5pHuMl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related