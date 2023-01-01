Atiku Met Three APC Governors In Dubai, Plots To Manipulate BVAS – Afegbua

Prince Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo state on Sunday said Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his loyalists met with three governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dubai.

Afegbua, a staunch supporter of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC also said the former Vice-President has also set up a committee on how to manipulate the Bimodal Voters’ Accreditation System (BVAS) which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intends to use for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Afegbua promised to mention names of those involved in the plot.

“I am aware and have it on good authority that the Atiku group held a meeting with three APC Governors in Dubai, but it won’t yield any positive result. I am also aware that the Atiku group has set up a committee on INEC with the sole purpose on how to manipulate the BVAS by front loading figures”.

“They have held two meetings in this regard, but yet to conclude on the amount to be paid those who were recruited by the committee. At the appropriate time, I will unveil those involved”.

“Such desperation will not lead Atiku Abubakar anywhere, it will only hurt the graveyard peace that permeates the entire country between the North and South”.

“If you want peace and tranquility, you must deliberately and consciously promote Southern presidency. Nigeria is too fragile presently, and any attempt to drive the sentiments further can snowball into an avoidable political turmoil whose end you may not discern”.

“Tell Dino Melaye to advise his new found boss with a nationalistic mindset, and not partisan orchestration that will hurt the consciousness of the country. Governor Wike has since become the conscience of this 2023 electoral contest, and his heroic stance with his other colleagues, will factorise the real politics of 2023” .



https://independent.ng/atiku-met-three-apc-governors-in-dubai-plots-to-manipulate-bvas-afegbua/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related