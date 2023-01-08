Atiku Sells Everything, Obi Is Stingy – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has lambasted Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, calling him ‘Mr. Privatize’

Tinubu said this while campaigning in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday.

He also referred to Peter Obi, Labour Party’s flag bearer as ‘Mr. Stingy.’

“He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation. Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

On Obi, Tinubu said the former Anambra State governor had a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was governor of Anambra State.

He said, “All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, and schools, road, and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money. And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State. Buyer beware of salesmen selling fake merchandise.

“The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu! ”



https://dailytrust.com/tinubu-atiku-sells-everything-obi-is-stingy/

