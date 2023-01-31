Atiku Visits Sultan Of Sokoto

Before proceeding to the ground for our historic rally at the Seat of the Caliphate, I led my team on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. I am eternally grateful for his wise counsel.

I must also express my profound appreciation for the books His Eminence gifted to me. I pray that Allah SWT shall continue to shower His all-encompassing blessing on the Sultan. Amin. -AA

