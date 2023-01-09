Atiku’s Camp Spreading Fake News About Buhari’s Non-Endorsement Of Tinubu – APC

The Director Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has accused the camp of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading fake news about the party’s campaign in Yola, Adamawa state.

In a statement on Monday, Onanuga said the Atiku’s camp are telling lies that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to endorse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate at the rally.

Sharing photos of the rally, Onanuga wrote “One Maiyegun’s Diary Politico has been spreading the fake news that President Muhammadu Buhari did not endorse Asiwaju Tinubu in Yola. This comes after another lie spread by Atiku’s party that President Buhari was keeping aloof from Tinubu’s campaign. Now that Buhari is on the road for Tinubu, they have invented another lie”.

” Here are photographs that trashed the latest lie. The first shows President Buhari raising Tinubu’s hand and saying: You can trust Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, our party’s flag-bearer and presidential candidate, together with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Buhari also endorsed Aisha Binani, the governorship candidate, asking Adamawa voters to make history by electing Nigeria’s first female governor”

“In the second photo, with the task of endorsement done, Buhari and the APC candidates come together to chant APC all the way!”



https://independent.ng/yola-atikus-camp-spreading-fake-news-about-buharis-non-endorsement-of-tinubu-onanuga/

