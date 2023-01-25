Attacking Buhari Won’t Save You – Atiku Blasts Tinubu

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku said this in reaction to Tinubu’s controversial remark in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who campaigned in the state, had alleged that fuel crisis, naira redesign were ploy to sabotage the 2023 elections.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to sabotage it (elections). Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked the teeming supporters at the rally, to which they responded “No.”

“Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule).

While reacting in a statement, which Phrank Shaibu, his Special Assistant, Public Communication, Atiku said, “Obviously frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s election, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has begun crying over his imminent defeat.

”Tinubu, while addressing a crowd in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the currency redesign was targeted at him. Well, the Holy Bible says in Proverbs 28: 1 that “the wicked run when no one is chasing them, but an honest person is as brave as a lion”.

“Even though the CBN policy affects all 18 political parties, Tinubu is the only one frustrated… Also frustrated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwillingness to attend some of his insipid rallies, Tinubu launched an attack against the President who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum.

“The frustrated APC candidate stated, “You’re hoarding fuel and hoarding the naira. Still, we will vote, and we will win this election. Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope, we are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail.”

“It is funny that Tinubu is just commenting over the fuel scarcity which started in different parts of the country as far back as February 2022. In Lagos, where Tinubu claims to be the landlord, the state has been witnessing fuel queues since last November. It is therefore dubious of Tinubu to try to extricate himself from the failures of his party because elections are 30 days away. Having seen his imminent defeat at the polls, he is already using the fuel scarcity and naira redesign as excuses. Tinubu should throw in the towel or get ready to be disgraced on February 25, 2023. A word is enough for the wise.”

https://dailytrust.com/attacking-buhari-wont-save-you-atiku-tells-tinubu/

