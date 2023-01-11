Awards Peter Obi Received When He Was Governor

Here is a list of some of the notable awards bestow on Obi as governor of Anambra state;

1. Thisday Newspaper, the Most Prudent Governor in Nigeria in 2009.

2. Champion Newspaper, Nigeria’s Most Trustworthy Governor Award in 2009.

3. This Day’s Governor of the Decade (2020)

4. The Sun’s Man of the Year (2007)

5. ICT Governor of the Year in 2010 by the West Africa ICT Development.

6. Business Hallmark Newspaper Man of the Year in 2012.

7. Silver Bird Man of the Year (with Governor Babatunde Fashola of Lagos State) in 2013.

8. In 2014, he won from Champion Newspaper the Most Outstanding Igbo Man of the Decade.

9. The Voice Newspaper (Holland) Achievers Award in 2014 for Outstanding Example in Leadership and Governance. (Even oyinbo recognised him)

10. Leadership and Good Governance Award in 2012 by The Ezeife Leadership Foundation Award for restoring peace and harmony to Anambra State.

11. Best Performing Governor on Immunization in South-East Nigeria in 2012 by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

12. Leadership Excellence Award’s Man of the Year (20223)

Abeg awards too plenty, i nor fit list again

