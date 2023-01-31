Ayra Starr Calls Out Passport Officials Who Forced Her To Remove Her Eye Lashes

Singer Ayra Starr Calls Out Passport Officials Who Forced Her To Remove Her Eye Lashes

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has said she will never forgive officials at a passport office in Nigeria who asked her to remove her eye lashes before attending to her, IGBERETV reports.

In a post shared on her Instagram page today, the 20-year-old singer wrote;

”This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes. I’ll never forgive y’all”
