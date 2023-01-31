Singer Ayra Starr Calls Out Passport Officials Who Forced Her To Remove Her Eye Lashes

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has said she will never forgive officials at a passport office in Nigeria who asked her to remove her eye lashes before attending to her, IGBERETV reports.

In a post shared on her Instagram page today, the 20-year-old singer wrote;

”This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes. I’ll never forgive y’all”

https://twitter.com/ayrastarr/status/1620337136577966081?s=19