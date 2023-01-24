Baby Boy Dies In His Sleep After Mum Gave Him Tramadol In Order To Go Clubbing (Pics)

A Six-Month-Old baby boy died in his sleep after his young mother allegedly gave him an overdose of medication in order to go clubbing.

The incident happened at Quarter Nine in Likomba, a neighbourhood in Tiko on Monday, January 23, 2023.

According to local sources, the mother wanted to go clubbing so she allegedly gave the baby drugs said to be Tramadol to make him sleep for hours and then locked him up in the room.

The mother of the young woman said this wasn’t the first time that she drugged the child and left him unattended.

“The first time the mother caught her drugging the child, she interrogated her but she told her they were mere pills,” a source said.

“This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends,” a Cameroonian reporter wrote.

“The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn’t take him to the club. So what did this girl do? She decided to give him tra@madol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends.

“She gave her the tr@madol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby di*d as a result of the hard drugs she gave him.

“Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well be@ten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now, the girl is in detention. The baby has been buried. May the soul of the innocent baby rest in peace.”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://twitter.com/MichaelIheme4/status/1617657760728121348?t=HfxXxDI6O72maQNcBEJwrw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related