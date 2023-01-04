Bauchi Commissioner Resigns After Father’s Removal As Emirate Councillor

Curled from earlier thread:

The daughter of the disposed traditional chief have resign from the governor cabinet

The Commissioner of Cooperatives and SMEs Development in Bauchi State, Haj. Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi has tendered her resignation from her appointment in the state executive council.

Her resignation comes barely 24 hours after her father, Alh. Muhammadu Bello Kirfi was removed as the Wazirin Bauchi.

Sa’adatu’s notified the government about her resignation in a letter dated Wednesday, January 4, 2023, addressed to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Titled “Letter of Resignation,” she wrote: “Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.”

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration,” she added.



