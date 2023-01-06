Bauchi Man Shoots And Kills Wife After Mistaking Her For His Son (Photos)

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Nuhu Umar Usman, for culpable homicide, IGBERETV reports.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement on Thursday, January 5, said Usman, of Dangarfa village in Kyata Burra District, shot dead his first wife, Ladi Nuhu, after mistaking her for an intruder.

According to the PPRO, there was an altercation between the suspect’s two wives and his eldest son, who held a grudge against him and had threatened to harm him.

This made the suspect load his dane gun and keep it beside him throughout the night waiting for the intruder, possibly his eldest son.

Wakil said the deceased had gone out of the room to ease herself and was on her way back when the husband woke up upon hearing a suspicious move close to his room.

He picked up the loaded gun and directly fired at her in the stomach. Ladi was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect slept same room with his wife (Deceased) that night, the suspect had two wives and six children,” the statement read.

“That there was an altercation between the wives, to the extent that the eldest son holds grudges against the father and threatened to harm him.

“Prior to that incident, the eldest son threatened the father. This made the suspect load his Dane gun and kept beside him throughout the night waiting for the intruder, possibly his eldest son.

“Investigation revealed that on the 28th December 2022 at about 0200hrs while he was sleeping in the same room with his wife Ladi Nuhu ‘f’ aged 37yrs of the same address she went out of the room to ease herself.

“On her way coming back to the room, the husband woke up and armed himself with a Dane gun upon hearing suspicious move close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach. As a result, she sustained injury. The victim was rushed to the General Hospital Burra, but certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan psc (+) directed that the suspect be charged to court on completion of the investigation.”



