BBNaija’s Maria Apologises To Apostle Selman Over Her Tweet

BBNaija’s Maria Apologizes To Apostle Selman For Mistaking Him For Her Alleged Ex-Lover

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin has apologized after mistaking Apostle Joshua Selman for the ‘Apostle’ she was accused of having an affair with, IGBERETV reports.

Maria had earlier said she and her partner laughed out loud after coming across the prayer the cleric shared on Twitter.

Realizing that she mistook him for someone else, Maria pleaded for forgiveness. She wrote;

“I stand corrected. My apologies to Apostle for getting names mixed up/wrong. Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet. Remain blessed”



https://twitter.com/MariaChike/status/1612602727485390848?t=UUfFk_-MByqpMpWzAel1ug&s=19

https://igberetvnews.com/1436235/bbnaijas-maria-apologizes-apostle-selman-mistaking-alleged-ex-lover/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related