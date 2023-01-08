BBNaija’s Maria Shares Stunning Photos With Her Oyinbo Mum

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin has shared some pictures with her mother, IGBERETV reports.

She captioned the photos on Instagram;

“First my Mother, forever my friend

Thank you for loving me unconditionally flaws and all. Thank you for always supporting and just being there no matter the situation, when, where or how. Thank you for always being proud of me. Thank you for always speaking love into me. Thank you for being my mother but most importantly thank you being a friend that I’ve always needed.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnJ0Ba4Nbjz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related