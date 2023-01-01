BBNaija’s Nengi Shines In Bikini As She Celebrates Her 25th Birthday (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Big Brother Naija star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 25th birthday today, January 1st, IGBERETV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“With each year that goes by, I am more grateful. Thank you to my Father in Heaven for perpetually choosing me and thank you to my mother in heaven for birthing me, raising me, supporting me and loving me unconditionally. Everything I am today is because of everything that you are.

P.S : 25 feels soooo sexy . Happy New Year Everyone ♥️”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2a10xNIk_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: