BBNaija’s Nengi Shines In Bikini As She Celebrates Her 25th Birthday (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 25th birthday today, January 1st, IGBERETV reports.

She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“With each year that goes by, I am more grateful. Thank you to my Father in Heaven for perpetually choosing me and thank you to my mother in heaven for birthing me, raising me, supporting me and loving me unconditionally. Everything I am today is because of everything that you are.

P.S : 25 feels soooo sexy . Happy New Year Everyone ♥️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2a10xNIk_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

