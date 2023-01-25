BBTitans: My Father Labeled Me A Mistake, He Never Believed In Me — Nana

Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana has divulged a heartbreaking story of how she became a 300-level dropout following lack of support from her family members, IGBERETV reports.

She claimed her father never believed in her saying she was a mistake. The 22-year-old said this while chatting with her fellow female housemates on Tuesday, January 17.

She said;

“I was in 300 level when I had to drop out. I cried a lot coz of this. This made me to go through a lot. I had to take care of myself.

I don’t owe my mum anything cos I was in the street way too early, bringing things home, she never asked me how or where I got it from. My father has never been proud of me. Uttering a statement like I’m a mistake.”

Nana went further to reveal that she was once pregnant without her knowledge.

She said,

“I was six months pregnant and didn’t know. I didn’t go for antenatal. The baby died and was decaying in me. My aunt took me to the hospital and lied that I had an infection.

I was relaxed, my mom said I passed out five times. I don’t know how the doctors did it that my womb is still intact. I have to do a lot of dirty and nasty things because of my parents’ negligence. I dropped out from school in 300 level because there was no one to train me.”

