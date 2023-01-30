BBTitans Week 2 Vote Result And Percentage

The Week 2 voting has been completed, and the results are out; it was time for the eviction of housemate(s) from the Big Brother Titans reality TV show 2023.

Here is the voting result for week 2 in the Big Brother Nigeria season 1. The voting result gives a look at the housemate topping the chart for the week and the overall strong contender in the BBT reality show.

Housemates up for week 2 eviction were having moments of rethink waiting for the call of evicted housemates by Lawrence and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the Big Brother Titans 2023.

BBTitans Season 1 Housemates up for Eviction this Week

The final four Big Brother Titans Housemates up for possible eviction in week 2 of Big Brother Titans Season 1 are:

Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla)

Justin & Yvonne (Juvone)

Sandra & Theo Traw (Santheo)

Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa)

See The Voting Result And Percentage As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

