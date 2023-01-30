BBTitans Week 2 Vote Result And Percentage

The Week 2 voting has been completed, and the results are out; it was time for the eviction of housemate(s) from the Big Brother Titans reality TV show 2023.
Here is the voting result for week 2 in the Big Brother Nigeria season 1. The voting result gives a look at the housemate topping the chart for the week and the overall strong contender in the BBT reality show.
Housemates up for week 2 eviction were having moments of rethink waiting for the call of evicted housemates by Lawrence and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in the Big Brother Titans 2023.
BBTitans Season 1 Housemates up for Eviction this Week
The final four Big Brother Titans Housemates up for possible eviction in week 2 of Big Brother Titans Season 1 are:
Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla)
Justin & Yvonne (Juvone)
Sandra & Theo Traw (Santheo)
Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa)
See The Voting Result And Percentage As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:
Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG