Bianca Presents Cheque As Obi Pays Hospital Bills Of Mother, Son Abandoned By Husband

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has paid the bills of a woman and her son abandoned by her husband in the hospital for six months in Enugu, IGBERETV reports.

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu shared the news on Facebook. She wrote:

“Blessing Usulor, in early June 2022, was rushed to Hopecare Medical Centre, Enugu by her neighbours when she slumped and went into a coma in her quarters within the IMT Campus-4 axis of Enugu.

She stayed in coma for a whole 10-days and her medical case was with some complications including renal failure, which necessitated dialysis treatment, diabetes complications and sepsis which degenerated to septic shock. Her condition was critical. Eventually she developed ulcers in skin lesions due to being bedridden for a long time, among other complications.

According to the Chief Medical Director of Hopecare Hospital, Dr Samuel Ngwu’, “ Our primary consideration was to save this poor young lady’s life. The hospital staff brought it to my attention that there was no monetary deposit for her medical treatment .

“ My answer was that a 22-year-old person will never die in my care because of money.

“So, we continued to treat her; and as God may have it she recovered.

After the treatment, paying the medical bill become a challenge after she was discharged on July 1, 2022.

“Since than she has been here and even more, the husband brought her two-year-old son and later abandoned both her and her son in the hospital till date. We have contacted many NGOs, religious organisations and even the relevant ministries in this regard but to no avail

“While in the hospital all this while, she lives on handouts from other patients and also relatives of other patients she meets in the ward. Earlier, today, a relative of a patient gave her N3,000,” he said.

“This situation was brought to the attention of Mr Peter Obi by Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, who I told about it the day before. She put me on the line to Mr Obi and I narrated all to him.

He first of all commended the hospital for putting life first before monetary consideration and said that ours is a shining example that with love and care, Nigerians have the capacity to rebuild this great country once more.

“We must bear each other’s burden, and create a Nigeria that works for Everybody,’ he told me.

Mr Peter Obi paid the medical bill of approximately one million Naira by a cheque which was handed over to the hospital management by Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu yesterday, 4th January 2023, stating that the exemplary conduct of the hospital by seeing to the survival and total recovery of the patient shows that the change we are all yearning for is indeed possible.

The medical director thanked Obi for the gesture, adding that “we are looking forward for a New Nigeria, where we will be led by leaders with vision like Mr Peter Obi”.

In a tearful mood, Usulor, who hails from Ebonyi State, appreciated Obi for identifying with “a poor and nobody” in the society.

“I am overwhelmed with joy that I don’t know how to thank His Excellency for this kind gesture and remembering someone that have been abandoned.

“I appreciate Dr Samuel Ngwu and the entire management of Hopecare Medical Centre that God has used to keep me alive till today. May God continue to bless and reward you all’.

