Billionaire Jack Rich Says No Plan To Dump APC

*Tein T.S Jack Rich (CON) Says No Plan To Dump APC, Says Rumours “Patent Falsehood”*

The Deputy Director of fund raising committee of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tein T.S Jack Rich (CON) has denied rumours of him finalising plans to dump APC, saying such rumour is “patent falsehood” by people who do not mean well for the country, insisting that he is with the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The rumours are nothing short of patent falsehood and a desperate attempt to cause distraction” his media assistant, Mr. Obinna Simon said in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Tein Jack Rich only honoured a birthday invitation of a dear friend and Niger delta brother Timi Frank while vacationing with his family, which also had other PDP and APC members in attendance, insisting that it was not a political gathering and had nothing to do with politics.

“It is a pity that people will just use their smartphones from the comfort of their homes to concort unfounded tissue of lies just for a mess of portage.

“Fake news and false information is a challenge that is threatening our country and stiffer sanctions must be meted to these enemies of our country whose stock-in-trade is to fan the embers of disharmony and disunity.

“I dare ask, when did it become an offence for people to identify with their friends?” he stated further.

He also urged members of APC worldwide to continue working assiduously to secure victory for the party in the next month’s election, expressing optimism that APC will sing the song of victory at the end of the election.



