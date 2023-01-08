Archbishop Polycarp Sunday has predicted Bola Tinubu’s triumph at the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he co-founded in February 2013.

In his prediction at the weekend, Sunday said special intercessions “must be upheld against unknown masked foreign mercenaries”.

He said such agents were “proliferating through the length and breadth of Nigeria’s polity” ahead of the polls.

The bishop is the Founder of The Royal Church of God Worldwide (Royal City) in Minna and Abuja.

Sunday declared Tinubu “shall emerge victorious as the winner of the presidential election”.

The cleric stated that the former Lagos governor will “divinely and expressly manifest rare grace”.

The bishop said though Tinubu is not “born again”, he is “God’s instrument for true wealth, national heritage, potentials and opportunities”.

“He will be used by God to free all in exile as many Nigerians in diaspora shall be drawn home.

“These feats shall be recorded and achieved not for a fee, nor bribe or through any corrupt means”, Sunday added.

https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/07/2023-election-bishop-predicts-tinubu-presidency-says-nigerians-abroad-will-return/

