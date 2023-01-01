Blessing CEO Falls In Love With Late Bimbo’s Husband, IVD Ikechukwu Ogbonna (Photo)

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro CEO, pours encomium on her man, IVD Ikechukwu Ogbonna, husband of late Bimbo Ogbonna, as he tattoos Blessing’s name on his hand, IGBERETV reports.

Blessing shared photo of the tattoo on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“Never been so bold to post any MAN on my timeline on social media.

But I don’t know why you seem so right❤️.

Mixed feelings (fear and excitement)

I taught my feelings had died with my past, but you came and made it easy and effortless for me to bend almost all my rules and open all my boundaries.

You are strong because so many MEN tried even with money, but I did not bend,but you came and did noting and I have tumbled and falling for you …

Thank you boo boo .

And I am happy to say ❤️ you .

Happy new year …

I love the Tatooooo ❤️❤️❤️

It’s my wallpaper and screen saver.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3S-5iNqO8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Blessing CEO spoke out in favour of IVD when many accused IVD of being the cause of the death of his late spouse, Bimbo.

Bimbo died from fire injuries on October 15, 2022, after a dispute with her husband, IVD at their residence in Megamound Estate, Lekki.

Her sister announced her death a few days after she was rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was said to have confronted Ogbonna about an alleged assault and maltreatment.

Their home was set on fire as a result of the altercation. He only suffered minor burns, but Bimbo had a different fate; she died from her severe burns.

Before her unfortunate demise, the couple made the news for domestic violence, with several videos of them on the internet.

In May 2019, Bimbo regained consciousness after she was allegedly beaten into a coma by IVD during her pregnancy.

In October 2020, the businessman shared a video of him reconciling with his spouse after she narrated her sufferings. IVD and Bimbo were together for about two decades and blessed with five children.

