Body Of Kidnapped Son Of Murdered Couple Found In Ogun River (Video)

A follow-up to this thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7505504/assassins-set-cbn-staff-wife#119614211 (The Couple were killed with their son & some domestic staff kidnapped)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXj1EojmZJs

Fishermen have found the body of Oreoluwa Fatinoye from the Adigbe/Obada axis of the Ogun River.

Local fishermen found the corpse on Tuesday and called the attention of the police.

The police previously disclosed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of the parents, but further information that could detail the assailants’ motive was unknown.

His parents, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, were killed on Sunday shortly after they returned from new year’s eve church service.

Mr Fatinoye was abducted along with the family’s domestic staff until his remains were found Tuesday morning.

Ogun state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development.

“Yes, the body has been recovered, but I cannot say more than that at the moment,” the police officer said on Tuesday. “The police will brief the public when the investigation has been concluded.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02c1cuTGQF2ujrmknCNrGbz154i1LKe2hv5ohxFdiKMSZnM9xRHTnsvBzJ65Tc9J4gl&id=100065063131622&mibextid=Nif5oz

