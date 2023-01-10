Body Of Unidentified Woman Found Dumped In Minna (Disturbing Photos)

The Body of an unidentified woman was found dumped along farm center in Minna, The Niger State Capital.

An Eyewitness, Comr Lanre Sadiq, who confirmed the incident on Facebook, said the body was discovered on Saturday night, January 7, 2023.

According to him, residents of a compound in the area claimed that a man identified as Baba Muhammed was earlier seen taking a lady into his room that day.

“An Unknown Young Lady without proper identification was confirmed dead yesterday along a farm center in Minna the state capital,” he wrote,

“I received an urgent called at about 8:03 pm last night after returning home for the day’s activities, after some minutes another’s call also came from unknown people when I asked them, they confirmed to me that, there was a dead body of a young lady within their community in farm center before Mr. Biggs.

“They said an a man between 44-45 years of age know as Baba Muhammed took a lady inside his room to have sexual intercourse according to the report coming from neighbors within the compound, but to their surprise, they saw the man planned to dump the dead body of the young lady outside the compound.

“Before one Yusuf Muhammed, who reside within the compound and the caretaker of the house raised alarm to the General public.

“After a few minutes, many people within the environment came out for solidarity and to ensure the needful was done, they called the Tuduwada police station and they responded immediately.

“The corpse was taken inside a Keke-napep as popularly called by the General public, what a show of shame, the Nigeria police force has no operational vehicle to convey the corpse, we all waited and were stranded before we talked to a napep rider to assist in carrying the dead body to Mortuary in General hospital in Minna.

“The sad news was, the lady has no mobile phone to reach out to the family, the dead body was deposited in the Mortuary with the help of Nigeria police force, and the Director welfare of the chanchaga local government secretariat.

“If anybody can identify the face, they should assist the Nigerian police force to enable the family to get appropriate information about the death of their daughter and give her proper burial rites. My Name is comrade Lanre the Unshakable.”



